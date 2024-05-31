Rikishi makes a statement on behalf of the Bloodline before WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi made a statement on behalf of The Bloodline. With less than a day to go before SmackDown, fans are trying to see if he dropped a hint in his speech.

Rikishi is one of the biggest legends in WWE history and is one of the patriarchs of The Bloodline as the father of Solo Sikoa as well as Jimmy and Jey Uso. The star has often commented on the ongoing feuds of Roman Reigns, as well as the battle between Jimmy and Jey Uso, often supporting one over the other. He's yet to appear physically in WWE and take part in the story but has not ruled that out in the future either.

The WWE legend was at a fan convention recently when he chose to thank the fans, and interestingly, did so not only on behalf of himself but also on behalf of The Bloodline as well.

While he's never showcased himself as an active member of the group, this was one of the first times he's made such a statement. On top of that, he signed off with the "We the ones" line, which has been used by The Bloodline for a large part of the group's run, raising his finger to the sky.

"First of all, I'd like to say that I missed y'all. It's been many years as I've traveled across the world. When I come to places like this, it means a lot to me. This is where I was brought up. I just want to encourage all y'all to continue moving forward. Every day is going to be better in life."

Rikishi continued to say that even if there was a speed bump things would get better, and then said that he was speaking on behalf of not only himself but The Bloodline. The message came only with less than 24 hours to go before SmackDown.

"Sometimes you come across a speed bump but that don't mean it's the end of the world. It's important that I speak to y'all this way, because as I walk through I see the love, y'all have been been standing there for a minute. On behalf of myself and the Bloodline, I want to thank y'all for coming out. Thank you for still supporting Big Kish. And you know how it is man, we the ones."

The WWE legend has been spotted outside the company

Fans will have to wait to see if this ends up leading to a story with the legend hinting at his involvement with the heel stable.

Rikishi has a lot to worry about in WWE

While the legend has not been part of a show for a long time, that does not mean that he can be free of worry. One of his sons, Jimmy Uso, is out with an injury right now.

He was put on the shelf by Solo Sikoa, another one of his sons. This coming on the back of the Brother vs Brother match at WrestleMania between Jey and Jimmy won't please him.

There's a lot of disharmony between the real-life members of The Bloodline at the moment. Fans will have to wait to see if Rikishi involves himself in it by returning to the company.

