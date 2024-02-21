Rikishi reacts to real-life Bloodline member's major update

Former WWE Superstar Rikishi recently reacted to a real-life Bloodline member's major update. The name in question is Zilla Fatu, son of the late professional wrestler Umaga.

In September 2023, Zilla Fatu left Booker T's Reality of Wrestling due to differences with the WWE Hall of Famer's promotion. Following his departure from ROW, he joined forces with cousin Jacob Fatu and appeared in several promotions, including GCW.

However, Booker T. and Zilla Fatu recently reconciled their differences. The latter has rejoined the former World Champion's company and is scheduled to make his in-ring return on March 9, 2024, in Texas to participate in a 30-man Battle Royal called The Last Stand Rumble.

Former WWE Superstar Rikishi recently took to Instagram stories to share his reaction to Zilla Fatu's return to Reality of Wrestling. The 58-year-old shared a post addressing the same. He stated that it was the best place for the real-life Bloodline member:

"Good best place for Zilla @reality of wrestling @bookertfivex @zillafatu," he wrote.

Rikishi reveals 'B Plan' for real-life Bloodline member

Rikishi shared a clip from a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast on X, claiming that Jacob Fatu was ready while tagging WWE, AEW, and UFC.

The WWE Hall of Famer pointed out the presence of various family members in WWE. So, Plan B for Jacob Fatu was to join UFC:

"You know, right off the bat, after I had that first match with him, I already knew that if this kid sticks with it and not put himself in harm's way and just be fully committed that he's going to be somebody in this business. But we also had a "B Plan." And the "B Plan" was this: because there were so many Samoans already in there, and the "B Plan" was this... we did our research, and out of the whole Bloodline, there was never a Bloodline that went to UFC. Now you and I know, Joey, Jacob is a humble cat, but you also see too, when that switch clicks on Jacob, oh forget it, man."

Rikishi considers Jacob Fatu one of the most talented performers in the family. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for the Samoan star.

