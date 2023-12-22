Rikishi reacts to Roman Reigns' former rival facing real-life Bloodline member in his first match after WWE release

Roman Reigns has been at the top of WWE for over three years, during which he has taken down a plethora of names. However, some of the Tribal Chief's former rivals are no longer with the global juggernaut. One of these names is Matt Riddle, who will continue his feud with The Bloodline even after his release as the star is set to face Reigns' family member Jacob Fatu next month.

Matt Riddle was released from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year after spending nearly five years with the company. It was recently revealed that the Original Bro will be joining Major League Wrestling next and will face their record-breaking champion Jacob Fatu upon his return to the squared circle.

Rikishi, who is the uncle of Jacob Fatu, also trained the Samoan star in his early days. The Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on his family member facing an old nemesis of the Bloodline.

"Jacob is the BEST talented worker out here Indy s . #onanotherlevel Let’s see what Riddle brings to the Fatu Legacy table,"- he posted

Roman Reigns had a heated feud with Matt Riddle in WWE

Matt Riddle is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Bloodline members. The Original Bro had a heated feud with the Samoan stars last year that also saw him go up against Roman Reigns in a singles match. However, the Tribal Chief was able to overcome Riddle's challenge with ease and successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton also lost their RAW Tag Team Championships to the Usos after which the Legend Killer was taken out by The Bloodline. However, the 14-time Champion is now back and has his sights set on the Head of the Table and the rest of the heel faction.

Roman Reigns will also have to deal with AJ Styles and LA Knight as both men have a score to settle with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. With Cody Rhodes also lurking in the background, it seems like walls are closing in on the Tribal Chief.

Do you think we're finally nearing the end of Roman's reign? Sound off in the comments below.