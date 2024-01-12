Rikishi reacts to Roman Reigns' response to The Rock's "Head of the Table" promo

Rikishi took to social media to react to Roman Reigns' response to The Rock. On Monday Night RAW: Day 1, The Great One teased going after The Head of the Table.

Last week on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Reigns was asked about The Rock's "Head of the Table" promo. In response, he simply laughed it off.

Taking his Instagram stories, Rikishi reposted a video of Reigns' response to The Great One. The video was originally uploaded by WWE's official Instagram handle.

Check out a screenshot of Rikishi's Instagram story:

Rikishi made a bold statement regarding a potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match

Speaking on the Attitude Era Podcast, the Hall of Famer Rikishi teased his involvement in a potential feud between Roman Reigns and The Rock. He concluded by stating that fans could bet their money on the Samoan Dynasty. He said:

"Somebody gotta come up and flip the right page. Why not Rikishi? Why not Paul Heyman? Solo Sikoa? I kinda see it going every which way. I'm gonna throw it out there, whether it happens or not, but it's gotta be some type of family feud. You can always bet your money on Samoan Dynasty."

In 2023, Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against top names like Rikishi's son, Jey Uso. He also defeated Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and Sami Zayn, among others.

For his first title defense of 2024, Reigns will put his gold on the line against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The match will take place at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Do you think Reigns and The Rock will cross paths in 2024? Sound off in the comment section below.

