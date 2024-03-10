Rikishi reacts to Roman Reigns saying "acknowledge us" on WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has reacted to Roman Reigns' bold statement on last night's episode of SmackDown.

On SmackDown this week, The Bloodline confronted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in an epic segment. Before the two sides engaged in a war of words, The Tribal Chief had a message for the fans in attendance.

Roman Reigns demanded the fans acknowledge The Bloodline: "Acknowledge us!" WWE shared the video on its Instagram handle shortly after. Rikishi noticed the post and reacted to the same by sharing it on his Instagram story.

Check out the screenshot below:

Expand Tweet

Rikishi's thoughts on every member of The Bloodline, including Roman Reigns

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Rikishi shared his honest thoughts on every member of The Bloodline.

Here's what the WWE legend had to say:

"Jimmy is laid back. I'd say Jey is kind of the one that's in your face. Solo is kind of what he is today, the silent killer. I’m proud of all three of them, including Roman, to be able to be out there and represent the family today. I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns. I am proud of Joe, Sika Joe Anoa'i. I think Roman is doing one hell of a job carrying the ball for the company for numerous years. I mean, it's not easy to be The Guy. I mean, there's so much responsibility behind the curtains and he's doing a good job. I just hope and I pray that he continues his strength and continues to take care of himself and get some rest.”

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline has undergone a lot of massive changes over the past year or so, the two biggest ones being Jey Uso's exit and The Rock's arrival.

With The Great One now an official member of the faction, it is as strong and dominant as it has ever been.

Should Rikishi make an appearance on WWE TV alongside The Bloodline on the road to WrestleMania XL? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE