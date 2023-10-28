Rikishi reacts to Roman Reigns taking out multiple WWE stars

WWE veteran Rikishi took to social media to react to an old clip of Roman Reigns displaying insane athleticism.

While the Hall of Famer has not appeared on WWE programming in many years, he has been quite connected with fans on social media. Rikishi has taken a particular interest in the Bloodline storyline and often shares his thoughts through short messages on X or Instagram.

WWE recently shared an old clip of Roman Reigns where the Tribal Chief took out multiple stars at once with an over-the-top-rope Suicide Dive. Rikishi was quick to react to the same as he reshared it with the 'Bloodline' emoticon.

The clip was from Crown Jewel 2019 when Reigns represented Team Hogan along with Mustafa Ali, Chad Gable, Rusev and Ricochet against Team Flair which consisted of King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Reigns was a babyface back in the day and helped his team to victory after delivering a Spear to Orton.

Roman Reigns will be looking to make a statement at WWE Crown Jewel this year

Roman Reigns' next title defense is set for the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia where he will put his title on the line against LA Knight.

The Tribal Chief has not competed on TV programming since his win over Jey Uso at SummerSlam and will be looking forward to making a statement next week at Crown Jewel. The duo will sign the contract for the match on tonight's SmackDown.

Other than Reigns, Solo Sikoa of the Bloodline will also be in action at Crown Jewel where he will compete in his first singles PLE match. The Enforcer will face John Cena who has not won a one-on-one match on TV programming in over 2000 days. The Cenation Leader will also be present on the blue brand this week.

