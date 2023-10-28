Rikishi posts two-word message following WWE Crown Jewel announcement regarding Bloodline member

Earlier today, it was officially announced that Solo Sikoa would take on John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel next weekend.

The match will be Sikoa's first singles match on pay-per-view since joining the main roster back in September 2022. It appears that one man who has been watching his career closely is his father, Rikishi, since he took to Instagram to share his reaction to the announcement.

Rikishi has been following The Bloodline story for many months, and there was a belief for a while that the WWE Hall of Famer could be set to return to become part of it. Despite teases, he is yet to join his family on SmackDown, but given that WrestleMania season is right around the corner, never say never.

The Bloodline will be well-represented at WWE Crown Jewel

Solo Sikoa isn't the only Bloodline member who will be in action in Saudi Arabia. It has already been announced that Roman Reigns will take on LA Knight with The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Interestingly, Reigns has been a hot topic of conversation today since it was speculated that he may not be working Survivor Series next month. This has also been added to the fact that the Elimination Chamber poster was released earlier today, and it doesn't feature the Champion.

That means that between now and WrestleMania, Roman Reigns is only expected to work one pay-per-view, which is The Royal Rumble. Of course, all cards are subject to change, and the champion could be added to these events at the last minute, but it has led to some backlash given that he is currently the holder of the biggest championship in the company.

