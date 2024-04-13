Rikishi reacts to Solo Sikoa kicking Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline

WWE legend Rikishi has reacted to Jimmy Uso being kicked out of The Bloodline on SmackDown.

On SmackDown, The Bloodline underwent a massive change as Jimmy Uso was kicked out of the faction. He was replaced by a debuting Tama Tonga, who launched a brutal attack on him.

Shortly after, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi shared a couple of stories, reacting to the events of SmackDown.

Check out his stories below:

Jimmy Uso couldn't get the job done at The Show of Shows. He took on his brother Jey in a singles match at WrestleMania XL. Ultimately, the latter was victorious over The Bloodline member, and Solo Sikoa wasn't happy.

Months ago, Roman Reigns publicly announced that Solo Sikoa would be his successor as The Tribal Chief. This didn't sit well with Jimmy one bit back then. Solo exercised his power tonight and kicked Jimmy out of the faction.

Now that he's out of The Bloodline, it remains to be seen what's next for Jimmy. It's likely that he will move over to the red brand and reform The Usos with his brother Jey, thus turning babyface in the process.

