Rikishi reacts to Tama Tonga's debut as Bloodline member with a two-word message

During the fallout episode of Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Tama Tonga debuted as a new member of The Bloodline. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi reacted to the 41-year-old star's debut and sent a cryptic two-word message on social media.

Tonga is best known for his tenure in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he was a founding member of the Bullet Club. He primarily competed as a tag team wrestler as part of the Guerrillas of Destiny, alongside his brother, Tanga Loa. Tonga is also a seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champion.

Taking to X/Twitter, Rikishi sent a two-word message after Tonga and Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso and kicked him out of The Bloodline.

"BELIEVE THAT," Rikishi shared.

It remains to be seen how Solo Sikoa handles affairs for The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence.

AEW personality Jim Ross commented on John Cena and The Undertaker helping Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline

AEW personality Jim Ross shared his views on John Cena and The Undertaker helping Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

On Night Two of The Show of Shows, Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite competing against Reigns in a "Bloodline Rules" match, The American Nightmare emerged victorious and defied the odds with the help of legends like The Undertaker and John Cena.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross talked about the various surprise appearances during Reigns vs. Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

"I thought the inclusion of Undertaker and Cena and so forth was brilliant. Plus it got more star power on the show on the back end of a long night, and it gave the fans a real significant reason to reinvest emotionally, and that was really a smart move," Jim Ross said.

Post-WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline has entered a new era with the addition of Tama Tonga and the exit of Jimmy Uso. A potential Bloodline Civil War could be in the works with The Rock leading the heel faction against Roman Reigns, who could be on his way out of the group, much like The Usos.

