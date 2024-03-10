Rikishi reacts to The Rock saying Cody Rhodes will never get another title shot if he loses at WrestleMania XL

WWE veteran Rikishi has shared his reaction to The Rock announcing that Cody Rhodes will never compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion if he loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

On this past week's SmackDown, The Great One didn't hold back while addressing Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The veteran made it clear to the duo that he was their boss and could create problems for them in the coming weeks. He then stated that Rhodes will never compete for the top title if he loses at 'Mania.

The promo was later shared on WWE's official Instagram handle. Rikishi, who's been keeping a keen eye on the product lately, shared the video on his Instagram story. He also reacted to the same by adding The Bloodline's emojis in his story.

The Rock's thoughts on the "Cody Crybabies"

The Brahma Bull wasn't happy with the backlash he received after Cody Rhodes gave up his WrestleMania main event spot last month. He later appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and took a massive shot at the "Cody Crybabies" who were against him, headlining 'Mania:

"At the end of the day, you've got the Cody crybabies, you've got the Cody fans, and you've got Cody himself. And there's a clear distinction between the three. But, The Rock says this those Cody crybabies who ever 10 tweets they're shoving a chicken McNugget in their mouth, for every 20 tweets they're shoving two McNuggets up their a**, The Rock says this: all you've gotta do is sit back, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride The Rock is gonn take your candy a**es on. So hashtag that."

Things have changed quite a bit since then as The American Nightmare took his spot back and will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania XL. He will also team up with Seth Rollins in a tag team match against The Bloodline on Night One. If Rhodes and Rollins lose the match, the main event of Night Two will be contested under Bloodline's rules.

