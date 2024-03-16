Rikishi reacts to The Rock threatening Cody Rhodes' mom in profanity-filled promo

WWE legend Rikishi has reacted to The Rock's unhinged promo on social media in which he threatened Cody Rhodes' mom.

Last Friday, The American Nightmare slapped The Great One after the latter called him a 'mistake.' On this week's RAW, Rhodes cried while talking about his mom.

The Rock cut another social media promo last night and took a massive shot at Cody for crying on live TV. He also threatened Cody's mom and made it known that he would whip him with his weight belt and hand the belt over to his mom later.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has now reacted to the epic promo by sharing it on his official Instagram handle.

What exactly did The Rock say to Cody's mom?

The Brahma Bull didn't hold back in his social media promo. He said that Cody's story is going to end at WWE WrestleMania XL.

He also called himself "The Final Boss."

"And that's how you end a story. And that is how, Cody Rhodes, your story is going to end at WrestleMania, boy. Crying in a pool of your own blood and this belt sitting in your momma's lap. And Mama Rhodes, don't worry, there's two things that you can do about it: Nothing and like it. Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania, your story is going to end courtesy of Roman Reigns and courtesy of your nightmare. The Final Boss. If ya' smell what The Rock is cooking." [H/T F4WOnline]

It remains to be seen how Rhodes reacts to the promo. Judging by how close The American Nightmare is to his mom, he must be seething with anger now. Fans are anxiously waiting to see how Cody responds to the massive threat.

