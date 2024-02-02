Rikishi reacts to WWE's major announcement regarding Roman Reigns after the Royal Rumble

Rikishi has taken to social media to react to WWE announcing Roman Reigns' return to SmackDown after the Royal Rumble.

At the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

Later on in the same show, Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He immediately teased a rematch against The Tribal Chief and pointed at him. Reigns and Rhodes are both confirmed for this week's show.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi reacted to WWE confirming Reigns' return to SmackDown.

Kofi Kingston wants to see Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns

WWE RAW Superstar Kofi Kingston wants to see Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking in an interview with ComicBook Nation, the former WWE Champion stated that he wants to see Rhodes "finish the story." He said:

"Oh, man. Oh, that's so tough because you have, like, I feel like Rock versus Roman would be just so big, just so big. You know, their hertiage and history obviously is, you know, well documented to have... like Roman the story that he's been able to, you know, kinda keep on telling and be on at the top and then have The Rock come back to wrestle someone in his family, like, what a moment."

Kofi added:

"But for me, the journey that Cody has been on and being the, like, I know him very personally and to have be the son of Dusty Rhodes and then to ascend to a certain point and then be told that, like, you're gonna have to wear face paint now and then to go out there and embrace that moment and make it amazing. You know, and then to have to leave, go build yourself up, be the prodigal son and come back and be the man, to me, like, that's what it's all about, man. Like, that journey would be amazing to see that finish. So, very very very difficult decision but for me personally, I think I would have to go with Cody finishing his story."

What plans WWE has in store for Rhodes and Reigns for tonight's SmackDown remains to be seen.

