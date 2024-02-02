Roman Reigns must defend his title against former champion instead of The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 40, says RAW star

A RAW star wants to see Cody Rhodes square off against Roman Reigns and finish his story at WWE WrestleMania instead of having The Tribal Chief face The Rock.

The star in question is Kofi Kingston. Reigns' challenger for WrestleMania 40 is yet to be announced. While The Rock disclosed that plans are in discussion for him to square off against his cousin, Cody Rhodes won his second consecutive Men's Royal Rumble match last Saturday to secure another World Title shot at this year's Show of Shows.

In an interview with ComicBook Nation, Kofi Kingston was asked if he had to choose between The Rock vs Reigns and Rhodes vs The Tribal Chief, which match he prefers to see at WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion disclosed he would rather see the former Intercontinental Champion finish his story.

"Oh, man. Oh, that's so tough because you have, like, I feel like Rock versus Roman would be just so big, just so big. You know, their hertiage and history obviously is, you know, well documented to have... like Roman the story that he's been able to, you know, kinda keep on telling and be on at the top and then have The Rock come back to wrestle someone in his family, like, what a moment," he said.

Kingston added:

"But for me, the journey that Cody has been on and being the, like, I know him very personally and to have be the son of Dusty Rhodes and then to ascend to a certain point and then be told that, like, you're gonna have to wear face paint now and then to go out there and embrace that moment and make it amazing. You know, and then to have to leave, go build yourself up, be the prodigal son and come back and be the man, to me, like, that's what it's all about, man. Like, that journey would be amazing to see that finish. So, very very very difficult decision but for me personally, I think I would have to go with Cody finishing his story." [From 00:12 to 01:23]

Check out the video below:

Kofi Kingston thinks WWE could book both matches at WrestleMania

Over the past week, several fans and experts have suggested that WWE should book Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and The Rock in two different matches at WrestleMania 40.

In the same interview with ComicBook Nation, Kofi Kingston also said that he would like to see Reigns pull double duty:

"Or, you know what? Why not do both? We got two nights of WrestleMania, right? Why not do both?" [From 01:23 to 01:28]

Whether Roman Reigns faces Cody Rhodes or The Rock, it is almost guaranteed that The Tribal Chief will be involved in a massive match at this year's Show of Shows. Even The Rock and Reigns' cousin Nia Jax suggested that all three superstars should clash in a Triple Threat match.

