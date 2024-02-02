Roman Reigns competing in huge Triple-Threat match against major WWE stars at WrestleMania should happen, says Nia Jax

WWE RAW Superstar Nia Jax expressed her desire to see a Triple-Threat match between The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent is still undecided. While The Brahma Bull teased facing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion upon his return on RAW a few weeks ago, Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn a World Title shot at The Show of Shows.

In an interview with ComicBook Nation, Nia Jax addressed the subject. She suggested the three superstars fight in a Triple-Threat match.

"Cody's my friend. I can't. I don't want to say anything bad about it. Can they all just get along maybe? Maybe it's a Triple-Threat. Maybe it's the best of both worlds," she said. [1:47 - 2:00]

Check out the video here:

Cody Rhodes could face Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40

Despite being vocal about his desire to have another shot at Roman Reigns' championship since losing to The Tribal Chief last year at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes could now change his mind and go after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Last week on RAW, The Visionary confronted The American Nightmare and urged him to challenge him instead of Reigns at the Show of Shows. The Royal Rumble winner promised his former rival he would think about it.

Rhodes has held several titles in the Stamford-based company, including the Intercontinental Championship. However, he has never won the World Title. Will he win his maiden World Championship at The Show of Shows this April? Only time will tell!

Do you believe The American Nightmare will finish his story and win a world championship at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit ComicBook Nation and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.