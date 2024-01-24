The Rock teases major WWE match with Roman Reigns

Legendary WWE Superstar The Rock recently teased a match against Roman Reigns during an interview.

The Hollywood star made his return to the Stamford-based company on the Day 1 episode of RAW as he interrupted former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. The Brahma Bull and The Modern Day Maharaja went back and forth in a battle of words before getting physical. The segment ended with The Rock teasing a potential match against Roman Reigns after planting Jinder with a People's Elbow.

During a recent interview with CNB

C following his appointment as a Director on the Board of the TKO Group, The Rock teased a potential match against the leader of The Bloodline. Speaking about the latest announcement, the former WWE Champion talked about the contributions made by his grandfather and father in the world of professional wrestling.

He also praised TKO's CEO, Ari Emanuel. The 51-year-old used words like 'Table' and 'Acknowledge' during the interview, which are generally associated with Roman Reigns:

Only time will tell if the highly anticipated match between two of the biggest names in WWE history ever actually takes place. However, The Rock has left no stone unturned in teasing the clash.

Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns can lose the title at Royal Rumble and face The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight at Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that The Tribal Chief could lose his title at Royal Rumble and go on to face The Rock at The Show of Shows without the championship being involved. The former WWE writer also picked Randy Orton to become the new champion:

"However, this Fatal Four-Way is a great opportunity to get the belt off of Reigns without him ever losing. He never lost, I mean it's a perfect opportunity. Nobody beat him to end the freaking streak. So now bro you can go forward where you can still have your Roman-Rock match without a title being on the line. That really makes it a lot less predictable. And you can have a championship match with Randy Orton."

Considering the talents involved, the match for the title at the upcoming premium live event promises to be a highly entertaining one. With the champion looking to extend his record-breaking title reign, it will be interesting to see which superstar leaves the arena with the championship on January 27.

Who do you think will win the Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

