Rikishi recalls WWE crowd reacting like "a volcano erupted" after he listened to an old lady's suggestion 

Rikishi might be one of the most popular Samoan wrestlers from the Anoa'i dynasty to make his mark in the company. As it turns out, a suggestion from an "old lady" helped Rikishi gain the number of fans that he did.

Over his career, Rikishi had different gimmicks to start off with, but it was when he adopted his new character as a Samoan Sumo wrestler that his career really took off. Later becoming a dancing and funny babyface, he won over the wrestling crowds.

However, it was the Stink Face that really helped him win hearts. He backed himself into the faces of his unfortunate opponents in the corner while wearing his unique gear and wiggled until they were left gasping for breath, and in some cases, like William Regal, traumatized.

During his recent interview with GV Wire, the Samoan legend spoke about how he came up with the idea for the Stink Face. Interestingly enough, it was through the suggestion of a "little old lady" from the crowd.

“Some voice yelled out, ‘Rikishi, stick your butt in his face.'”

This was during a live event and in a match against The Boss Man. The star told the legend to listen to the woman, saying, "come on baby, stick that booty in my face!" Thus, history was made.

"You can hear the crowd as if a volcano erupted."

Allan @allan_cheapshot William Regal's expression after receiving the Rikishi Stinkface is top tier content. William Regal's expression after receiving the Rikishi Stinkface is top tier content. https://t.co/8dxHT97EGm

The move would later be added to the legend's repertoire and was used on television. During the interview, he would also talk about how he became a WWE Superstar, coming from a moment in his life where he was shot and ended up in a hospital.

Rikishi loved his character and adapted to make himself a fun babyface

Rikishi got the idea of being a sumo wrestler from Vince McMahon, who wanted the legend to adopt it as part of his persona. The star was happy that's what the former chairman wanted as if Vince didn't have an idea for your character, wrestlers often got released.

"Either there is an idea to where he’s got something in mind for you … or you pretty much (will) be released."

RIKISHI @TheREALRIKISHI 🏾Thank you all for the kind birthday wishes !!



I feel the #LOVE& 🏾 🏾Thank you all for the kind birthday wishes !!I feel the @TheREALRIKISHI #Respect in the air 🙏🏾Thank you all for the kind birthday wishes !! I feel the @TheREALRIKISHI #LOVE& #Respect in the air ☝🏾 https://t.co/JQh8AvdZ03

He added that he used the sumo "thong" to have fun and show off his backside while dancing in the ring.

“I kind of molded that character to my real personality. I’m a fun type of guy. I’m happy-go-lucky, easy to get along with. I love to dance. And the rest is history.”

The character not only worked but made the Anoa'i family member a true legend of the business, giving him a character that no one would be likely to forget.

What are your favorite memories from the legend's career? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes