Rikishi responds to Roman Reigns' scary threat after shocking WWE RAW return

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has responded to Roman Reigns' bold message after his shocking return on last night's edition of RAW. The veteran is quite excited to see Reigns exact revenge on his rivals.

OTC1 is hell-bent on putting Seth Rollins' faction down for good. He has been wanting to beat them up since Bron Breakker and Rollins joined forces and attacked him on RAW following WrestleMania 41.

Last night, Roman Reigns returned and attacked both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He then stood tall in the middle of the ring with CM Punk and Jey Uso while the villains retreated. Reigns later promised on X that he wasn't done with his enemies, and more receipts were bound to come. Rikishi has now responded to Reigns' post on X with the following message:

"That part Chief [emojis]," he wrote.

Rikishi wants everyone to acknowledge Roman Reigns

Rikishi has been a massive fan of OTC1 for quite some time now. Earlier this year, the WWE Hall of Famer told fans that they should acknowledge Reigns. Check out his comments below.

“I think we, we all need to acknowledge Roman Reigns.The Tribal Chief. We all need to acknowledge The Tribal Chief. Man, with what type of character is this guy here? Look at the doors, the opportunities that he’s opened, not only for our family but for the business, man. We’re tied in with Netflix. Come on. I guarantee you, if the numbers weren’t right, for well over four-plus years, this company has been on his back. In comes The Bloodline, running these storylines left and right to keep this thing going,” he said on the Off The Top podcast. [H/T: Fightful]

The WWE Universe is beyond excited to see what Reigns has in store for his enemies in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Breakker and Reed may be hatching a plan to get back at him.

