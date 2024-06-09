Rikishi seemingly confirms "one of the greatest tag teams" of all time will soon reunite in WWE

Rikishi recently spoke about how a legendary tag team could soon reunite in WWE and embark upon a run that would leave the fans wanting for more. The wrestling legend was referring to the reunion of his sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, who went their separate ways last year after being together for more than a decade.

Jey and Jimmy even went to war at WrestleMania 40, where the former emerged victorious and has since maintained his position at the top of the card on WWE RAW. Jimmy Uso, on the other hand, was kicked out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa on SmackDown after WrestleMania 40 and replaced by Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

Rikishi, however, is optimistic that his sons will reunite again once they fulfill their aspirations as singles competitors. On the latest episode of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE legend explained it's not uncommon among brothers to chart their own path, citing the example of Bret and Owen Hart.

"I'm assuming that a lot of fans miss seeing them two, seeing them two in the ring together as one. But it's also refreshing to see them venturing out on singles competition as well. As a wrestler, you have to be able to go down that path. Like I always say how The Hart Foundation did. Everybody knows Owen and Bret are brothers and they too parted ways to fill out their single careers," said Rikishi.

That said, the WWE Hall of Famer firmly believes that fans will soon get the pleasure of seeing The Usos have another run as a tag team in the company.

"It's something as brothers or family members you would always like to venture into and I'm glad that my boys are doing that now. And yeah, I think once that's over and they are satisfied with their single competition run, there's only one thing left to do and that is to come back and give the fans that treat of seeing one of the greatest tag teams in the business to reunite," added Rikishi. (0:38 - 2:00)

Rikishi is open to joining The Bloodline in WWE

On a previous episode of his podcast, Rikishi mentioned he wasn't against the idea of joining Bloodline and replacing Paul Heyman as The Wiseman. The WWE legend mentioned that while he was initially hesitant to become an on-screen character in the ongoing saga, he was now interested in exploring the possibility.

"Da*n it, every time I keep trying to leave [myself] out, you guys keep trying to pull me back in. And of course, I'm not saying 'No, I won't.' What I'm saying is, 'Hey, I'll see it coming a mile away and I'll know when it's time for me to throw my name in the hat,'" said Rikishi. "At the end of the day, we're gonna make sure that this is gonna be an even playing field for The Bloodline on both sides," he added.

While only time will tell if Rikishi will be introduced as a new member of The Bloodline in WWE, there's little doubt his inclusion would please the fans.

