Rikishi sends 4-word cryptic message to John Cena before WWE Crown Jewel

Rikishi has sent a message to John Cena before Crown Jewel, and it appears that the Anoa'i family member is taunting him ahead of his match.

Cena is heading into Crown Jewel preparing for what could be his last-ever match in WWE. The star has teased that he is thinking about retiring and having doubts about how long he can continue wrestling. He's set for one of his toughest opponents in recent times, Solo Sikoa.

While the Bloodline's enforcer has not picked up any major wins so far in his main roster career, a victory against Cena would shoot him up to the stratosphere and show he's ready for more.

Now, his family member, Rikishi, has sent a message before the match, and it's clear that he's taunting Cena before the multi-time champion faces Sikoa.

With a picture of himself sitting with his collar drawn up in the shadows and headphones on, he said, "You can't see me," in the caption.

The message is evidently meant for Cena, given that it's his catchphrase. Whether this means that Cena has to watch out for him is unclear at this stage.

It will be interesting to see if Rikishi ends up featuring on Crown Jewel or not, but from the looks of it, he's watching what happens next.

