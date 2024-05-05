Rikishi sends bold message after The Bloodline confronts Jey Uso backstage at Backlash France

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has reacted to an epic confrontation backstage at Backlash France.

At the Backlash Premium Live Event, Solo Sikoa added another member to The Bloodline. Tanga Loa made his big WWE debut and helped The Bloodline defeat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Later in the night, The Bloodline confronted Jey Uso backstage in a tense moment. Solo and Jey's father, Rikishi, noticed the same and proudly reacted to it on his Instagram handle.

Check out the message below:

Jey Uso was involved in a big match at Backlash France. At the PLE, he took on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. The 16-minute encounter ended with Priest pinning Jey to retain his title.

As for The Bloodline, the faction has undergone many big changes lately. The group formed in 2020 when Roman Reigns aligned with his former rival, Paul Heyman.

Fast-forward four years, and a lot has changed. Solo Sikoa is now leading The Bloodline, with The Tribal Chief nowhere to be seen. Jimmy Uso is no longer a part of the faction, and fans are expecting to see him join his brother, Jey, in the near future.