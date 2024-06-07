Rikishi sends a cryptic message less than 24 hours before WWE SmackDown; The Bloodline set for major role

Rikishi sent a message hours before WWE SmackDown, and it seems he has something to say. The legend has sent a message ahead of the major segment that The Bloodline is set for.

For a while now, the new Bloodline has dominated the company. The legend's own son, Solo Sikoa, kicked out another son, Jimmy Uso. Instead, he brought in the Tongans—Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Since then, the stars have seemed almost undefeatable.

On this week's show, Sikoa is set to anoint Tonga Loa, which will surely be a highlight of the episode.

Before the event, the WWE legend decided to post a message on Instagram. He said it was time to focus on personal growth without seeking attention and advised not to waste time.

Whether this message was to The Bloodline or his other sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, remains to be seen. With the anointing set to take place on Friday night, there's sure to be some situation that influences the future of the Bloodline.

"Focus on personal growth without seeking attention !! Don't waste time .."

The WWE legend had a message to send before SmackDown (Credit: Instagram)

Fans will have to wait to see whether Rikishi himself returns to WWE.

Rikishi has been sending this message for a while now

This is not the first time Rikishi has sent a message like this.

In an earlier post, he also said that it was important to learn how to work and grow without it.

Whether this is a message to any of his sons or the members of the Bloodline remains to be seen, but it seems that this is part of the message plaguing the WWE legend for some time.

The upcoming segment on the WWE SmackDown show may reveal more.

