Rikishi sends a cryptic message after Solo Sikoa seemingly betrays Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

For now, Roman Reigns is on a brief hiatus from WWE, and it seems like Solo Sikoa is taking control of The Bloodline. Rikishi reacted to the same with a cryptic message on social media.

Solo Sikoa was declared as The Tribal Heir by The Tribal Chief himself. However, The Enforcer seems to be taking over The Bloodline, as he attacked and kicked Jimmy Uso out of the stable on SmackDown last night and added Tama Tonga to the group. Solo even stopped Paul Heyman from calling Reigns, stomping over The Wiseman's phone.

While the endgame is still unclear, it seems like Solo Sikoa is now going to be The Tribal Chief, as hinted by Tama Tonga after the attack on Jimmy. Rikishi, who has been actively involved in The Bloodline storyline on social media, sent a cryptic message after his son's actions on the blue brand.

Could The Rock be behind Solo Sikoa seemingly going against Roman Reigns?

The Rock returned to WWE for a short run and changed the company's landscape. While The Brahma Bull first wanted to take on Roman Reigns, the plans seemingly changed. Cody Rhodes did not give up his main event spot, leading to The Final Boss joining The Bloodline.

It is still speculated that The Rock and Roman Reigns will face off down the line, and the incident on SmackDown could be the starting point for it. Solo's actions could likely be on the order of The Final Boss, leading to a Bloodline civil war, with The Usos aligning with the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Jacob Fatu also recently signed with WWE and could be another player in the game. The Samoan Werewolf reportedly inked a deal with the Stamford-based promotion ahead of WrestleMania 40 and could soon make his in-ring debut.

The Rock is also on a hiatus for now. The Brahma Bull's latest appearance came on RAW this past Monday, where he confronted Cody Rhodes. The Hollywood star told The American Nightmare that he would be coming after him upon his return before handing him a mysterious item.

