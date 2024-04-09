Rikishi sends a cryptic message after The Rock gives a mysterious item to Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Rikishi has seemingly reacted to the segment between The Rock and Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The American Nightmare's victory celebration continued on the red brand as he came out to a loud pop from the live crowd. However, The Rock soon interrupted him, reminding The American Nightmare that he pinned him on Night One of WrestleMania 40. The Final Boss also told Rhodes that he would come after him once he returned from a brief hiatus.

Rocky ultimately handed over a mysterious item to the former AEW EVP. Rikishi seemingly reacted to the interesting turn of events, sending a cryptic message on Twitter.

"Watch him closely. I don't trust what I'm seeing ..."

The Rock and Cody Rhodes segment on WWE RAW came across as "awkward" to Vince Russo

While Cody Rhodes may have finished his story at WrestleMania 40, The Rock was present on WWE RAW to remind him that the feud between them is not over. The duo took up most of the first hour of TV programming on Monday, with the segment ending on a mysterious note as many were left wondering what The Final Boss handed over to the newly crowned champion.

Vince Russo mentioned on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that the promo war between Rhodes and Rocky came across as "awkward." The former writer did not understand the point of the two exchanging titles for a brief moment.

"The first segment bro, 45 minutes, and like I said, it's [The] Rock's swansong. [The] Rock says, 'I'm going away now. So, everybody that tuned in to watch me the last month or so, you can turn off your television sets.' And I think that's exactly what's gonna happen based on the show tonight. I really, really do. We will see by the numbers. It was awkward with, 'Give me your belt and I'll give you my belt.' That was extremely awkward, I don't know what the point of that was."

The Rock is expected to face Cody Rhodes down the line, possibly at WWE SummerSlam 2024 or at a premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

