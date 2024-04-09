The Rock's segment felt very awkward playing out on TV, according to former WWE writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo felt that The Rock's segment on RAW seemed awkward.

This week on RAW, The Final Boss showed up to interrupt Cody Rhodes' celebration. He confronted the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the two stars exchanged a few tense words.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo felt that the exchange was very awkward. The former writer also claimed that when The Rock announced that he would go away for a while, all the casual fans who tuned in to see him would also stop watching now.

"The first segment bro, 45 minutes, and like I said, it's Rock's swansong. Rock says, 'I'm going away now. So everybody that tuned in to watch me the last month or so, you can turn off your television sets.' And I think that's exactly what's gonna happen based on the show tonight. I really, really do. We will see by the numbers. It was awkward with, 'Give me your belt and I'll give you my belt.' That was extremely awkward, I don't know what the point of that was." [1:10:35 onwards]

This week on RAW, The Rock informed Cody that his story with Roman may have finished but their story was just getting started.

It will be interesting to see if these two major stars cross paths again in the future.

