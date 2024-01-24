Rikishi sends a cryptic one-word message to The Usos, teases return?

WWE legend and Anoa'i family member, Rikishi, took to Twitter/X to seemingly send a message to The Usos.

Sons of the legendary Rikishi, The Usos are multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions. In 2023, the two brothers went their separate paths, with Jimmy Uso betraying Jey Uso and costing him a chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rikishi reacted to a tweet from five years ago highlighting The Usos' win over The Revival, now known as FTR in AEW.

"TIME," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's cryptic message:

Rikishi could be involved in a singles match between The Usos

Jey Uso is currently one of the hottest singles acts in WWE. Similarly, his brother Jimmy has been at the top of his game on WWE SmackDown.

Main Event Jey believes his father Rikishi has one more WWE run in him. Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, the former Bloodline member teased the return of his legendary father, claiming that he could be involved in a potential singles match between Jey and Jimmy. Jey said:

“Maybe a special referee. I don’t know about that hot tag - I take that back. I think Pops has got one more little run in him. I feel like the time is now. We’re just going to cross paths. it feels right. It feels good. I’m excited because it’s in our reach. Right now, man. We can do this in Philadelphia in a couple of months. I’m just excited about what the possibilities are, man. Even as a fan, I’m excited.” [H/T: EWrestling News]

2023 was a memorable year for Jimmy and Jey, who defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War after breaking away from the faction.

