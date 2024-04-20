  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rikishi sends a cryptic three-word message to Jimmy Uso after his exit from The Bloodline

Rikishi sends a cryptic three-word message to Jimmy Uso after his exit from The Bloodline

By Soumik Datta
Modified Apr 20, 2024 08:33 GMT
Rikishi
Jimmy Uso is no longer a part of The Bloodline. [Image credits: wwe.com]

On the fallout episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Jimmy Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently sent a cryptic message to his son following his exit from the heel faction.

At WrestleMania XL, Jimmy lost a singles match to his brother, Jey Uso. On Night Two of The Show of Shows, Jimmy interfered during the "Bloodline Rules" match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns but was unable to overcome Jey Uso, who once again got the better of his elder brother.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi posted a video featuring Jimmy and sent a three-word message.

"Dear GOD . 🙏🏾 Jimmy …"

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post below:

also-read-trending Trending

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Jimmy Uso moving forward.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted the future of The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted the future of The Bloodline, claiming that the Stamford-based promotion will add more superstars to the storyline.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the 52-year-old even suggested the possibility of a WarGames Match taking place down the road between The Rock and Roman Reigns' versions of the group.

"They are going to plug people in that add to the story, not water down the story. Characters that can pick a side: I'm with The Rock for this reason, and I'm with Roman [Reigns] for this reason. Because it would be a waste to not split The Bloodline up right now. That story is right there. Rock's version of The Bloodline—Roman's version of The Bloodline. And when you tell this story the right way, you eventually get to something big. And what do you think they're gonna try to get to? They'll try to get to the Survivor Series, and we might have a Bloodline-esque WarGames match. That's what I foresee," Bully Ray said.

After getting kicked out of The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso was replaced by the debuting Tama Tonga, who has joined forces with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, amid Reigns and The Rock's absence.

With The Usos now booted out of Reigns' faction, there is a possibility of Jimmy and Jey reuniting at some point in the future.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratyush Rai
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी