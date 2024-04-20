Rikishi sends a cryptic three-word message to Jimmy Uso after his exit from The Bloodline

On the fallout episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Jimmy Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently sent a cryptic message to his son following his exit from the heel faction.

At WrestleMania XL, Jimmy lost a singles match to his brother, Jey Uso. On Night Two of The Show of Shows, Jimmy interfered during the "Bloodline Rules" match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns but was unable to overcome Jey Uso, who once again got the better of his elder brother.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi posted a video featuring Jimmy and sent a three-word message.

"Dear GOD . 🙏🏾 Jimmy …"

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post below:

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Jimmy Uso moving forward.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted the future of The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted the future of The Bloodline, claiming that the Stamford-based promotion will add more superstars to the storyline.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the 52-year-old even suggested the possibility of a WarGames Match taking place down the road between The Rock and Roman Reigns' versions of the group.

"They are going to plug people in that add to the story, not water down the story. Characters that can pick a side: I'm with The Rock for this reason, and I'm with Roman [Reigns] for this reason. Because it would be a waste to not split The Bloodline up right now. That story is right there. Rock's version of The Bloodline—Roman's version of The Bloodline. And when you tell this story the right way, you eventually get to something big. And what do you think they're gonna try to get to? They'll try to get to the Survivor Series, and we might have a Bloodline-esque WarGames match. That's what I foresee," Bully Ray said.

After getting kicked out of The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso was replaced by the debuting Tama Tonga, who has joined forces with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, amid Reigns and The Rock's absence.

With The Usos now booted out of Reigns' faction, there is a possibility of Jimmy and Jey reuniting at some point in the future.

