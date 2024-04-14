Rikishi sends a cryptic three-word message after Solo Sikoa kicks out popular Bloodline member from the faction

In the aftermath of the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to social media to send a cryptic three-word message after The Bloodline's recent actions.

On the fallout episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, the Samoan faction underwent major changes. Jimmy Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa and the newest member of the faction, Tama Tonga.

Taking to X/Twitter, Rikishi sent a three-word message hinting at The Bloodline moving forward at the expense of Jimmy.

"TIME MOVE FWD …."

Check out Rikishi's tweet below:

In 2023, Jimmy Uso quit Roman Reigns' faction when he betrayed him at Night of Champions. However, he eventually rejoined the group by betraying Jey Uso at SummerSlam and costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On Night One of WrestleMania XL, Jimmy lost to Jey in a highly anticipated singles match.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi believes The Rock will turn against Roman Reigns in a Bloodline war

At WrestleMania XL, The Rock teamed up with Roman Reigns for the first time, as the duo defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, on Night Two, The Final Boss could not help The Tribal Chief retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While speaking on his RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast, The Samoan Stinker predicted that The Rock would betray Reigns, leading to a potential WarGames Match.

"I kinda see a WarGames. I kinda see somewhere down there The Rock turning on Roman Reigns. Rock becomes the heel, Roman comes back as the babyface. I kinda see the Bloodline family members spread up and take sides. And then I kinda see something huge as far as WarGames or some type of gimmick matches amongst each other. They would probably want to build that up for the next WrestleMania. I believe they have it in Minnesota," Rikishi said.

Reigns is currently taking time off from WWE television. However, fans can expect The Tribal Chief to return soon. The Rock also announced his time off from WWE programming on the fallout episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania XL.

