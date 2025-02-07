Rikishi sends emotional message for Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has reacted to Roman Reigns' resurfaced comments about how he, Jimmy, and Jey Uso were inseparable right from their childhood. The wrestling legend mentioned how the three overcame several challenges in their lives to achieve the success they enjoy today in the business.

Roman Reigns and The Usos have dominated WWE's landscape over the years, thanks to their involvement in The Bloodline saga. While The Tribal Chief has been a top guy for more than a decade, Jey has also come into his own in recent months, most prominently with his Royal Rumble win this past week.

Jimmy, too, is one of the most beloved names on the roster and generates thunderous responses from fans week in and week out. A recent clip of Reigns talking about his and The Usos' close bond from their formative years has been doing rounds of the internet. Rikishi took note of it and reacted with a heartfelt message, saying the three struggled a lot to reach the top of the mountain.

"YOU can flip it how you want too, FACT is you’ll never understand the personal journey in their own lives of what these boys to men has overcome to be where they are today. Carry on OG BLOODLINE keep on rising to the top ..," Rikishi wrote.

Rikishi wants a singles run for Jimmy Uso in WWE

On a recent episode of his Fatu off the Top podcast, Rikishi spoke about what WWE should do with Jimmy Uso in the aftermath of Jey's Royal Rumble win. He feels since Jimmy had spent considerable time in the tag team division over the years, it was time for him to chart his own path as a singles wrestler.

"I would like to see Jimmy get his singles run. We're so used to seeing the boys in a tag team competition, and they conquered that. So, it's exciting to see both of them, Jey doing his thing," Rikishi continued. "And I would really like to see Jimmy do his thing. It depends on what his plan is. Right now we're all just excited for the one guy right now. And that's Jey."

Only time will tell if WWE has plans to push Jimmy Uso or if he will remain in his brother's corner as he gears up for a world title match at WrestleMania 41.

