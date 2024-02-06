Rikishi sends a five-word message to Gunther

WWE legend Rikishi has reacted to Gunther's bold comments on RAW.

On the latest episode of RAW, Gunther bragged about his Intercontinental title reign and added that no one in WWE is worthy of challenging him. Out came Jey Uso and threw a challenge for The Ring General's title belt.

Shortly after, Rikishi shared the video of Gunther's promo on RAW and wrote in response that the fans want Jey to dethrone him.

Here's what he wrote:

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion since mid-2022. He is one of the most dominant acts in WWE today. The Ring General has put down a long list of WWE Superstars in his quest to remain Intercontinental Champion.

On the other hand, Jey Uso has been receiving loud reactions on a weekly basis for a long time now. He is as over as he's ever been, and fans want him to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

Judging by the events of RAW, it looks like Jey Uso will challenge the 36-year-old for the Intercontinental title at The Show of Shows.

As for Rikishi, the WWE legend will be keeping a close eye on his son on the road to WrestleMania 40. He would love to see Jey pin Gunther at 'Mania and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Do you see Jey dethroning Gunther?

