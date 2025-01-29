Rikishi sends a four-word message to Jacob Fatu days after he makes a statement against Braun Strowman

Rikishi sent Jacob Fatu a four-word message days after his match against Braun Strowman. Fatu and Strowman crossed paths at Saturday Night's Main Event in Texas.

Since debuting in WWE, Fatu has destroyed some of the biggest names on the roster, including Strowman, his latest victim. The Samoan Werewolf left the former WWE Universal Champion in a bloody mess on January 25.

On Instagram, Rikishi reacted to one of Fatu's interviews and praised the 32-year-old superstar for making it big in the professional wrestling industry.

"And you did it," wrote Rikishi.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram Story for Fatu below.

Fatu declared that he was just getting started in the aftermath of Solo Sikoa's loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat on RAW's Netflix premiere.

Amid the former Tribal Chief's absence, Fatu and Tama Tonga have represented The Bloodline. Their stablemate, Tonga Loa, remains out of action due to an injury he suffered in the Men's WarGames match in 2024.

Sam Roberts believes Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will cross paths again in the future

Sam Roberts believes Roman Reigns won't be pleased with Jacob Fatu after his actions at Saturday Night's Main Event. For those unaware, on the January 25 show, Fatu wore a red garland to the ring, which was slightly similar to the Ula Fala.

Since signing with WWE, Fatu has played a major role in The Bloodline storyline. He has been the personal Enforcer of Sikoa, the OTC's latest rival. On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts had the following to say about a potential feud between The Samoan Werewolf and Reigns:

"I am just saying when you've got Jacob Fatu with a performance like he had against Braun Strowman wearing what he was wearing. At some point, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will have something to say."

Fatu and Strowman's feud could be far from over, considering The Monster of All Monsters put his archrival on notice after Saturday Night's Main Event. The Samoan Werewolf could enter the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match, which would feature top names like Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and others.

