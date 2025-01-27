Roman Reigns to return and punish top Bloodline member, believes WWE analyst; Solo Sikoa ouster just the beginning

Monday Night RAW's debut episode on Netflix saw Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa battle each other in Tribal Combat for the Ula Fala. Reigns defeated Sikoa and was awarded the coveted necklace by The Rock. The OTC is now focused on winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Sam Roberts recently speculated about the next potential twist in The Bloodline saga.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Jacob Fatu faced Braun Strowman in a singles match. Fatu walked into Frost Center wearing a red garland similar to the Ula Fala that The Tribal Chief wears on WWE TV. The Samoan Werewolf destroyed Strowman with multiple moonsaults after losing the contest via disqualification.

On a recent episode of Notsam Wrestling, WWE analyst Sam Roberts talked about the possibility of a match between The Tribal Chief and Jacob Fatu. He said Reigns might have gotten offended with Fatu after the latter wore a red garland to the ring at SNME. Roberts predicted that the OTC might punish The Bloodline member for his actions.

"I am just saying when you've got Jacob Fatu with a performance like he had against Braun Strowman wearing what he was wearing. At some point, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will have something to say," Sam Roberts said. [36:09 - 36:27]

Check out the full episode below.

The Samoan Werewolf and the OTC have had multiple confrontations since the latter returned at SummerSlam 2024. They met in the ring at Survivor Series: WarGames, where the OG Bloodline and CM Punk battled The Bloodline and Bronson Reed.

Many viewers feel Solo Sikoa has been excommunicated from The Bloodline after his loss to Reigns. Meanwhile, Tama Tonga and Fatu have been wreaking havoc on SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa has yet to break his silence after losing to Roman Reigns

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa showed up to address his loss against Roman Reigns. However, The Street Champion of the Island left without saying a word, raising questions about his future. After Saturday Night's Main Event, fans started speculating that Jacob could have parted ways with Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa hasn't been seen since the segment and has been off WWE programming. After his loss to Roman Reigns on RAW, Sikoa's future seems uncertain. Fans might see him make his return in the Men's Royal Rumble. However, there has been no confirmation regarding his comeback.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

