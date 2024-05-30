Rikishi sends a four-word message to Nia Jax on social media

Rikishi took to social media to send a four-word message to his fellow Anoa'i family member, Nia Jax. Jax recently celebrated her 40th birthday and is on the back of a successful Queen of the Ring tournament.

During WWE's latest visit to Saudi Arabia, Jax defeated Lyra Valkyria in the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Leading up to the final, she defeated Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair on SmackDown.

Taking to Instagram, Jax shared a stunning new photo and sent a short message. The post caught the attention of her Anoa'i family member and Hall of Famer, Rikishi. The 58-year-old sent a four-word message.

"Manuia lou aso soifua," wrote Rikishi.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram comment:

Dutch Mantell believes The Bloodline is helping Nia Jax improve in the ring

According to Dutch Mantell, Nia Jax has taken advantage of being a member of the Anoa'i family and a real-life Bloodline member.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell suggested that Jax received a significant amount of support from her family members. He said:

"She's more deliberate. Her background, her Bloodline, ensures she's gonna be a success. All her people there, all her relation there, they all offered help. She is a most, I wouldn't say a hundred percent better but seventy-five percent better now, than she was. Everything is deliberate now, everything has a meaning, everything has a purpose. She's taken that to heart and congratulations to her. I do think she will take the Queen of the Ring." Mantell continued, "That's another thing. They're not doing these screwy finishes. That p*sses people off."

Despite being a real-life member of The Bloodline, Jax never officially joined the faction. Meanwhile, the group underwent major changes with the addition of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. However, Jax or any other female superstar was never added to The Bloodline.

