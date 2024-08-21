Rikishi sends a heartfelt message to real-life Bloodline member; publicly endorses him

The Samoan Family has been making headlines all around the wrestling world thanks to the incredible Bloodline story with twists and turns every week. While WWE has been a major player in developing stars from the Anoa'i family, Zilla Fatu has been making a name for himself with success outside the Triple H-led company.

Fatu became the HOG Crown Jewel title at HOG High Intensity a few weeks ago and has been looking strong since then. The legendary Umaga's son has been rumored to join WWE for months. However, with his singles career adding glory to his name, he might not end up in WWE soon.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has commented on his nephew's recent success. The legend added a reel to his Instagram profile and urged fans to watch out for the star and his incredible talent. He added that Umaga was watching upon his son from the heavens and would be proud of him.

"Follow my nephew @zillafatu Journey in his growth of the industry of pro wrestling. Continue to listen , learn and “ DO THE WORK “ perfect the craft and NEVER lose focus of what your PURPOSE is of why you started . Your dad’s blessings he’s always watching YOU and so will I .. #Fatu #Anoai #Bloodline #Rikishi #Zilla #LongLiveSamoanBulldozer #EkiFatu," wrote Rikishi.

How will Zilla Fatu fit into the Bloodline story?

The Bloodline story is filled with some of the most talented wrestlers from the Samoan family. Adding Zilla Fatu into the mix would be a massive win for WWE. The new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, has already used their numbers advantage against Roman Reigns last week on SmackDown.

While The Usos adding to the Original Tribal Chief would improve things, Roman Reigns would still be one man short. While Sami Zayn getting into the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's corner would make sense, adding Zilla Fatu instead of Zayn would be the perfect way for WWE to move forward if they sign him.

