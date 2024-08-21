Paul Heyman to secretly help Roman Reigns by having major star attack The Bloodline? Looking at the chances

The Bloodline storyline is heating up as we enter the end of the summer, and Roman Reigns' return has fans asking where Paul Heyman is. The Wiseman has been absent from SmackDown since Solo Sikoa's group viciously attacked him (June 28). The WWE Hall of Famer is a master at plotting revenge, and he could do so by helping his Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns was destroyed by The Bloodline 2.0 on SmackDown last week, thanks to Jacob Fatu's return. He'll undoubtedly need backup, which could come as a Heyman-recruited Zilla Fatu. The Main One could help take down Sikoa's stable by attacking their powerhouse, Jacob Fatu, on the blue brand.

Zilla Fatu is being constantly linked with WWE and could be signed to become the latest addition to the seemingly never-ending Bloodline story. The son of Umaga isn't contracted to a promotion but is on the independent scene. He is also the cousin of Jacob Fatu and thus has ties to The Bloodline.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The cousins have a history together in pro wrestling. They were tag partners in GCW before the Samoan Werewolf joined the Stamford-based promotion. His cousin will know all about him and could serve as his kryptonite.

Paul Heyman could make an immediate impact on his return to SmackDown by bringing Zilla Fatu with him. It would shock the Bloodline, and Jacob Fatu would perhaps realize he's bitten off more than he can chew.

Roman Reigns must call upon Paul Heyman's wisdom on SmackDown

Roman Reigns will likely miss the next three episodes of SmackDown as he isn't advertised for the shows. This coincides with The Head of the Table being taken out by the new Bloodline on last week's show.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion could spent that time off getting troops together to take revenge. He hasn't even spoken a word since returning, but there's no one better to send a message than Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns' Special Counsel should appear on SmackDown this week and address Solo Sikoa and his faction. He can promise that the OTC is coming for blood, perhaps at Bad Blood, the next PLE after Bash in Berlin.

Paul Heyman has made appearances without Reigns on several occasions during the Bloodline storyline. He was the mouthpiece of the stable's former leader during his post-WrestleMania XL hiatus.

It was Sikoa's desire to be named the new Tribal Chief by Heyman that led to the recent destruction of the ECW legend. He refused to bestow that title on the former NXT North American Champion and paid for it by being put through the announcer's table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback