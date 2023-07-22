Rikishi sends a message ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso Tribal Combat at SummerSlam

WWE legend and Anoa'i family member, Rikishi, sent a two-word message after the confirmation of Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso.

On this week's SmackDown, WWE confirmed the trilogy between the two former Bloodline stablemates. In the main event of SummerSlam, Reigns will not only defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but his status as The Tribal Chief will also be on the line.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rikishi reacted to the match announcement with a two-word message. He further hyped up the upcoming clash between the two family members.

"Run It," wrote Rikishi.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story:

Samu spoke about Roman Reigns and The Usos fighting in real life

Roman Reigns and The Usos grew up together as members of the Anoa'i family. Another member of the family, Samu, spoke about the cousins fighting in real life.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Samu recalled the issues between Reigns and Jimmy & Jey while they were kids.

Samu stated that Reigns and The Usos fighting on WWE television wasn't the first time they fought, as they grew up together. He said:

"Well, you've gotta remember too this isn't the first time [Anoa'i family members have fought each other]. These kids grew up together. It's not the first time, I'm sure of it, they've had scuffles together, so they know each other. If anybody knows it, it's them."

Roman Reigns and The Usos have been feuding for months. The issues between the cousins began after Jimmy and Jey lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

At Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso betrayed Reigns, and the series of betrayals continued, with Jey Uso being next in line. With Jimmy currently sidelined, Jey will aim to end Reigns' historic championship reign.

Are you excited for the Tribal Combat Match at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section.

