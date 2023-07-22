Roman Reigns' cousin on the WWE star fighting The Usos in real life (Exclusive)

Samu Anoa'i believes Roman Reigns' physical altercations with The Usos likely go back to when the family members were children.

On August 5, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chief status against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The Head of the Table has feuded with his family in recent months on WWE television after being betrayed by both Jey and Jimmy Uso.

Samu, Reigns' cousin, gave his thoughts on The Bloodline's implosion in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter:

"Well, you've gotta remember too this isn't the first time [Anoa'i family members have fought each other]. These kids grew up together. It's not the first time, I'm sure of it, they've had scuffles together, so they know each other. If anybody knows it, it's them." [1:20 – 1:31]

Samu Anoa'i on Roman Reigns' alliance with Solo Sikoa

While The Usos no longer stand by Roman Reigns' side, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa have remained loyal to the seven-time WrestleMania main-eventer.

Samu is interested to see how Sikoa's character progresses in the coming months after his brothers, The Usos, recently betrayed The Tribal Chief:

"Roman's great, you know? But he's outnumbered, too, so it'll be interesting to see what happens with Solo in there too. Solo's holding ground, but who knows what's gonna happen there. We're just gonna have to wait and find out." [1:34 – 1:47]

In the same interview, Samu gave his honest thoughts on how he feels when members of the Anoa'i family fight each other.

