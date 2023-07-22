"We should never be divided" – Samu Anoa'i on Roman Reigns fighting The Usos in WWE (Exclusive)

Samu Anoa'i has given his take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa battling it out with The Usos on WWE television in recent weeks.

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chief status against Jey Uso at SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit, Michigan. On July 1, The Usos defeated Reigns and Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War tag team match at Money in the Bank.

Samu, Reigns' cousin, said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he wants The Bloodline to stay together:

"It's a division in the family that I don't like. We should never be divided, so it's just gonna be something that we're gonna have to wait and see how it hashes out." [0:58 – 1:11]

Samu is the son of Afa Anoa'i, who is the brother of Reigns' father Sika Anoa'i. Afa and Sika competed as The Wild Samoans in WWE in the 1980s. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Watch the video above to hear Samu's thoughts on whether Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman could side with The Usos.

Samu Anoa'i almost appeared in a segment with Roman Reigns

On January 23, 2023, the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW was initially supposed to feature a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony.

In February, Samu Anoa'i revealed in an interview on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling that he was due to appear on RAW. However, the segment was nixed due to several family members being unable to travel.

"From what I know, yeah [we were all going to be part of The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony at RAW 30]," Samu said. "It was supposed to be Rikishi, myself, my dad, my uncle, to name a few, and my dad couldn't fly at the time and Rikishi had pneumonia at the time, so everything just got put on the backburner."

In a recent interview, The Usos' father Rikishi hinted that he could still get involved in The Bloodline storyline at some stage.

