Will Paul Heyman betray Roman Reigns and align with The Usos? Anoa'i family member answers (Exclusive)

Samu Anoa'i believes another huge Bloodline betrayal involving Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns is unlikely to happen in the near future.

Earlier this year, The Bloodline looked stronger than ever, with Heyman, Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and honorary member Sami Zayn all working together. The Usos and Zayn have since betrayed Reigns, leaving The Tribal Chief with Heyman and Sikoa as his only allies.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Reigns' cousin Samu commented on whether Heyman could be the next Bloodline betrayer:

"Paul has a history of making you wonder about what he'll do next, but I think we have such a long history together that there's a little bit more strength [between Heyman and Reigns]." [2:01 – 2:10]

On August 5, Reigns will defend his Tribal Chief status and Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

Samu Anoa'i on Roman Reigns' relatives outside of WWE

The Anoa'i family is one of the most legendary in wrestling history. Away from WWE, several family members wrestle for other promotions around the world.

Samu provided an update on his cousin and former tag team partner Sam Fatu, aka Tonga Kid. He also name-checked some more Anoa'i family members to look out for in the wrestling world:

"He's doing great," Samu said, discussing Tonga Kid. "He's out in Sacramento, California. He's training his kids. He's still got a couple of sons out there wrestling. Jacob Fatu, yeah. You've got Journey [Fatu] out there too. So, yeah, we all keep busy. Lance [Anoa'i] on his way to Japan next week. He'll be in Japan for Noah." [2:18 – 2:41]

Another member of the family, Zilla Fatu, made his in-ring debut in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion on July 15. Zilla is the son of the late WWE legend Umaga.

