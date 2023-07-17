WATCH: Zilla Fatu seen with popular Anoa'i family member and current WWE Superstar during his debut

Zilla Fatu took to social media to share a video highlighting his recent in-ring debut. The video also features Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu.

At the recent Reality of Wrestling: Summer of Champions show, Fatu made his in-ring debut. He joined Booker T's promotion last December and started training under the WWE legend.

Taking to Instagram, the up-and-coming wrestler shared a mini-vlog from his debut. WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin was also seen giving advice to Fatu before he made the walk for his first-ever professional wrestling match.

In the video, Fatu is also seen interacting with veterans Charlie Haas and Carlito, who were present for his debut.

Zilla Fatu already has his sights set on The Bloodline

Zilla Fatu was successful in his debut and looked quite dominant. He won his first-ever match by using the iconic Samoan Spike finishing maneuver.

Fatu already has his sights set on family members Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos. Following his debut, he was interviewed by MuscleManMalcolm, where he opened up about his goals.

He already plans on facing his Anoa'i family members who are currently signed to WWE. Fatu said:

"In pro wrestling, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns. That's my aim."

Fatu is still in the early days of his professional wrestling career and has a long way to go. He is likely to compete in Reality of Wrestling before making bigger moves in the world of professional wrestling.

Meanwhile, his Anoa'i family members in WWE are at the top of their game, courtesy of The Bloodline Civil War storyline. Roman Reigns is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Solo Sikoa is also starting to shine on his own.

The Usos are on the back of a massive win over the two with Jey Uso set to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the upcoming SummerSlam show.

Jacob Fatu, on the other hand, is the reigning MLW National Openweight Champion.

