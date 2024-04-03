Rikishi sends a message to Bloodline member days before WWE WrestleMania XL

The Bloodline is set to have a huge WWE WrestleMania XL weekend as The Rock and Roman Reigns will main event Night One while The Tribal Chief will headline the second night of the annual extravaganza. The heel faction's Paul Heyman will also be inducted into the company's prestigious Hall of Fame later this week. Rikishi recently sent a message to The Wiseman on social media.

Paul Heyman has arguably played a major role in reviving Roman Reigns' career and has been vital to The Bloodline's success since its formation. The veteran has been involved with the legendary Anoa'i family for a long time, working with many icons over the years.

The Wiseman recently shared a 35-year-old clip on social media, where he was seen helping the Samoan SWAT Team defeat The Midnight Express. Paul Heyman highlighted that he had been working with the Anoa'i family since before "Bloodline realized it was Bloodline." Rikishi reshared the story on his Instagram, praising the Special Counsel for Heyman's contribution to his family's legacy.

Rikishi believes AEW star could help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes is on the cusp of finishing his story as he will once again take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, the odds are stacked against him as The Tribal Chief has the backing of the entire Bloodline, including The Rock.

Rikishi believes that Dustin Rhodes could return to WWE to help his brother and even the odds against the heel faction.

"I kinda see, I don't know how that would work, but I would almost see his brother come out, Dustin Rhodes. You know, to really tie this story in, blah, blah, blah. You seen Uce call out The Rock, dropped the F-bombs on [The] Rock, you know what I mean. I don't know, man. I never seen Dustin cuss like that before," Rikishi said.

Dustin is currently signed to AEW and the chances of him appearing at WrestleMania XL are slim. However, the veteran has been actively involved in the storyline on social media.

