Rikishi sends a message to fellow Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu

Rikishi recently took to social media to send a message to fellow Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu.

Fatu primarily competes on the independent circuit under Game Changer Wrestling. He is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi sent a heartfelt message aimed at Fatu on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday Jacob . Be all you can be and much more . Luv ya my man stay the course !! Taught prepped and smarts from us KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy Samoan Dynasty," wrote Rikishi.

Rikishi believes Jacob Fatu is next in line to join The Bloodline

Rikishi believes that the next member to join The Bloodline in WWE is Jacob Fatu.

Speaking on his podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that Fatu is "ready to fill the shoes" and step his game up if he signs with the Stamford-based company. Rikishi said:

"I have to go with Jacob. Experience-wise and ready to fill the shoes, whatever the WWE throws at him. I advocated for him all the time and once I found out he has a free agent, it was me doing my part to have another member of The Bloodline, who I felt was ready. I was sitting there and watching, seeing who is ready to take that next step. We all know taking that big step to WWE is not easy. You gotta be prepared mentally, you gotta be prepared inside and outside the squared circle."

He added:

"WWE, AEW, New Japan, they all know this kid is a free agent. If you ask me where Rikishi would like to see Jacob go? I would like to see Jacob join The Bloodline because that’s where he needs to be."

It remains to be seen if WWE has plans to sign Fatu in the future.

