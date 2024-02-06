Rikishi sends message to female WWE Superstar following RAW

It was announced this week on WWE RAW that Nia Jax would be challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's Championship in Australia at Elimination Chamber.

Adam Pearce announced a ruling to prevent Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley from coming to blows after Jax assaulted the champion last week. This didn't happen. Despite being handed the title match, Jax still attacked Ripley, even accidentally hitting Adam Pearce as part of the brawl.

Rikishi is watching closely ahead of WrestleMania.

Fellow real-life Bloodline member Rikishi was seemingly watching last night's episode of RAW closely because he shared several reactions to the show, including one where he tagged Nia Jax in a video of her dominating Rhea Ripley.

Rikishi usually only comments on Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Usos on his Instagram, but Nia Jax's WWE return has now allowed him to get behind her as well.

Will Nia Jax join The Bloodline following her WWE return?

Nia Jax has been back in WWE for several months and has already noted that if she were called to be part of The Bloodline, she would join the family business. Jax is related to The Rock, which means that if it came down to the family choosing sides ahead of WrestleMania, she could be more likely to veer over to his side.

Rikishi was expected to return to be part of this ongoing storyline since Jimmy and Jey Uso are expected to settle their issues in the ring at some point. However, WWE appears to be holding off on the showdown between the twins.

Many real-life Bloodline members can be called upon if needed ahead of WrestleMania. Naomi's recent return to SmackDown could also lead to her becoming part of The Bloodline, but at the moment, Reigns doesn't look to be recruiting. His focus seems to be on WrestleMania and whichever star is chosen to face him in the main event.

