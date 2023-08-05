Rikishi sends a message to Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa after blockbuster announcement

Rikishi took to social media to send a message to his sons Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa, after WWE announced a singles match between the two.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Jey will collide against Sikoa for the first time. The match will be Jey's final task before he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi sent a four-word message to Jey and Sikoa. The WWE legend is definitely proud of both of his sons despite them not being on the same page at the moment.

"🩸… @thesamoandynasty All eyes on YOU #Smackdown @uceyjucey @solosikoa .. #Fatus," wrote Rikishi

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post and message to Jey and Sikoa:

In the ongoing Bloodline civil war, Sikoa has been loyal to Reigns and has decided to go against his own brothers, Jimmy and Jey.

The issues within the stable began after The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39. This eventually led to a massive tag team match between Reigns & Sikoa against Jimmy and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank.

The Usos ended up winning the Bloodline Civil War, with Jey pinning Reigns.

Who do you think will win tonight's match between Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!