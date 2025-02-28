Rikishi sends a message to Jimmy & Jey Uso ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Feb 28, 2025 07:25 GMT
Rikishi and his sons Jimmy and Jey Uso [Image via wwe.com]

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is approaching, and Rikishi has sent a message to his sons Jimmy and Jey Uso ahead of the premium live event. The WWE Hall of Famer also shared an image of his sons with another wrestler from the Anoa'i family.

Currently, Jimmy and Jey are both doing well for themselves in WWE. While Jimmy is earning his spot as a singles superstar and is involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre, Jey has already become an established singles name on the main roster and is on the Road to WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania 41, The Yeet Master will face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, but before The Show of Shows, WWE has another big PLE - Elimination Chamber. Ahead of this event, Rikishi posted a photo of himself along with Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Anoa'i family wrestling member Lance Anoa'i.

In the caption of this post, Rikishi wrote:

"Let’s #throwback the men from the islands of 🇦🇸🇼🇸 #SAMOA 📍🩸."

You can check Rikishi's post for Jimmy and Jey ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber below:

What will The Bloodline members do at WWE Elimination Chamber?

As of this writing, Jimmy and Jey Uso are not advertised for WWE Elimination Chamber. However, there is a chance one of them could make an appearance in the unsanctioned match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. This is due to the friendship they share with Zayn.

Other than Jimmy and Jey, Roman Reigns is also not advertised to appear at the PLE. The last time Reigns appeared on WWE programming was at Royal Rumble 2025, and he is now advertised to return on the March 21 edition of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy.

The only Bloodline-related superstar who is officially advertised for the March 1 PLE in Toronto, Canada, is The Rock. The Final Boss will appear to listen to Cody Rhodes' answer after the former presented Rhodes with the offer to become his champion and gain massive advantages.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
