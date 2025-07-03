Rikishi sends a message to Jimmy Uso after he confirms his new WWE team: "Move forward with courage"

Rikishi has sent a message to his son Jimmy Uso after he confirmed his new alliance with fellow WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu. Jimmy and Fatu have aligned on Friday Night SmackDown.

Jimmy came to Fatu's aid after he found himself outnumbered by Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo on the blue brand. However, Big Jim was nowhere to be seen when The Samoan Werewolf lost the WWE United States Championship at Night of Champions. The same night, Sikoa also unveiled the newest version of The Bloodline, featuring the returning Tonga Loa (Tanga Loa) and the debuting Tala Tonga (Hikuleo).

On Instagram, Rikishi dedicated a heartfelt message to his son and shared a photo with him.

"Your life’s path is uniquely yours, and God has an extraordinary purpose in store for you, empowering you to move forward with courage, confidence, and resilience that can weather any challenge. Stand firm and know that im PROUD of YOU .. Big Jim @jonathanfatu #Fatus," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's post on Instagram:

Solo Skoa confirmed that he offered Jimmy Uso a spot back in the family

Solo Sikoa has been trying to convince his brother, Jimmy Uso, to return to his family for months. The former multi-time tag team champion has stayed loyal to his roots and rejected Sikoa's offer.

Speaking on the Night of Champions post-show, the newly crowned WWE United States Champion confirmed that the OG Bloodline member didn't want to return. He said:

"I tried to give Jimmy a chance to come back to the group. He didn’t wanna come back. I tried to tell Jacob to listen to me, follow my lead, [but] he didn’t wanna listen to me. So, you know what? I cut the dead weight. Somebody else stepped up."

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu could be SmackDown's newest force to be reckoned with. It remains to be seen what they have in store for this week's show.

