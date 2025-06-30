"He didn’t wanna come back" - Solo Sikoa shares heartbreaking WWE update

The Bloodline has continued to evolve in WWE since its formation nearly four years ago. Several wrestlers from the Anoa'i clan have come and gone, with Solo Sikoa currently carrying forward the family's name and legacy. Sikoa recently revealed that a certain family member has no interest in coming back to the fold.

The Street Champion of the Island had an unforgettable outing at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia this past weekend. He dethroned Jacob Fatu with help from a returning Tonga Loa and a debuting Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo) to capture the United States Championship, marking his first singles title win on the main roster.

Speaking on the Night of Champions Post-Show, Solo Sikoa shared his thoughts on his monumental victory in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"If anybody wants to take a shot at the new champ, they could step up, you know what, Jackie [Redmond]? I'm tired. I've been giving. I've been giving and giving. Now it's my turn to take. That's exactly what I did tonight. I took out the wolf [Fatu], and I took his title."

The 32-year-old SmackDown Superstar also addressed playing the numbers game, saying he gave Jimmy Uso a chance to come back to The Bloodline, but his real-life brother turned him down. Sikoa said he made the same offer to Fatu, but now it was time for him to take matters into his own hands.

"I tried to give Jimmy a chance to come back to the group. He didn’t wanna come back. I tried to tell Jacob to listen to me, follow my lead, [but] he didn’t wanna listen to me. So, you know what? I cut the dead weight. Somebody else stepped up."

This is heartbreaking for not only Sikoa but also the Bloodline fans who had been hoping to see the two brothers reunite.

What's next for Solo Sikoa as WWE United States Champion?

Solo Sikoa has no problem being a fighting champion. This means he is open to giving Jacob Fatu an opportunity to reclaim his title, but on one condition. The Bloodline leader wants The Samoan Werewolf to apologize for turning his back on him to get a shot at the WWE United States Championship.

With WWE SummerSlam fast approaching, it will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two unfolds before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

If you use quotes from the first half of the article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

