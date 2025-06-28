  • home icon
  • Solo Sikoa demands apology from real-life Bloodline member following Night of Champions

By Robert Lentini
Published Jun 28, 2025 21:15 GMT
Sikoa won the US Title at Night of Champions. [Image credits: WWE.com/ WWE on YouTube]
Solo Sikoa demanded an apology from a real-life Bloodline member following WWE Night of Champions. The SmackDown star competed in a title match at the premium live event today in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking with Byron Saxton and Jackie Redmond during the Night of Champions post-show, Sikoa discussed his victory over Jacob Fatu to capture the United States Championship. The 32-year-old claimed that The Samoan Werewolf would have to apologize to him to get a rematch for the title.

Redmond asked what Fatu would be apologizing for, and Sikoa claimed he tried to destroy their family.

"Sorry for trying to step outside of the family. I'm sorry for trying to leave this family. I'm sorry for turning on you at Money in the Bank. I'm sorry for kicking you in the face, Solo. What about that? There is a lot of things he could say sorry about," said Sikoa. [From 35:48 - 36:02]
The new United States Champion then took the opportunity to mock Jacob Fatu's catchphrase at the end of the interview.

"I got one more thing to say. Solo Sikoa is all gas and no brakes. I'm out," he added. [From 36:26 - 36:38]

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Hikuleo all interfered in the title match at the PLE to help Solo Sikoa capture the United States Championship.

Former WWE writer praises Solo Sikoa

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently praised Solo Sikoa, claiming that he has improved drastically as a performer on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo noted that Sikoa had improved his work with a microphone and added that he now looked comfortable cutting promos on SmackDown.

"I gotta tell you, man, Solo is one of those guys that has improved leaps and bounds on the mic. He really, really has. When you go to some of his early promos, he's very, very comfortable on the mic now. I want to put that over," Russo said.
youtube-cover

Sikoa had never won a singles title on WWE's main roster before capturing the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu. It will be fascinating to see how Fatu attempts to get revenge in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

