New SmackDown stable established at WWE Night of Champions

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 28, 2025 19:22 GMT
A powerful faction was established at Night of Champions. [Image credit: WWE on X]
A powerful faction was established at Night of Champions. [Image credit: WWE on X]

A new SmackDown stable has been formed at WWE Night of Champions. The premium live event took place today at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Jacob Fatu put the United States Championship on the line against Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. The two stars used to be aligned in The Bloodline but drifted apart after Fatu captured the title from LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The Samoan Werewolf had the match in control when Tonga Loa made his return. It was the first time the veteran had been seen since the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024, but Fatu was able to fight him off. JC Mateo also interfered in the bout but was unable to provide much assistance to Sikoa.

Hikuleo then interfered in the match and planted the champion with a Chokeslam on the announce table. Solo Sikoa quickly capitalized on the interference by hitting the Samoan Spike for the pinfall victory to become the new United States Champion.

After the match, Sikoa, Mateo, Hikuleo, and Loa posed on the entrance ramp together, signifying the creation of a powerful new faction on WWE SmackDown.

Only time will tell how long Solo Sikoa can hold onto the United States Championship moving forward.

Edited by Robert Lentini
