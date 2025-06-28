  • home icon
  Solo Sikoa captures WWE title at Night of Champions; major name finally debuts

Solo Sikoa captures WWE title at Night of Champions; major name finally debuts

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 28, 2025 19:05 GMT
Sikoa won a title at Night of Champions. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Sikoa won a title at Night of Champions. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Jacob Fatu defended the United States Championship against Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions. The Samoan Werewolf captured the title by defeating LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.

Sikoa started off the match in control and beat the United States Champion down in the corner of the ring. The action spilled out of the ring, and Fatu connected with a Flying Clothesline off the steel steps. Solo Sikoa battled back and hit the champion with a Uranage on the ring apron.

Jacob Fatu climbed to the top rope and connected with a Swanton Bomb, but the challenger was able to kick out at two. JC Mateo ran down to the ring to distract the referee. Tonga Loa then made his return and planted the champion with a Spinning Neckbreaker.

Sikoa went for the cover after the interference, but Fatu managed to kick out. Jacob Fatu flipped onto Mateo and Loa outside the ring, and then hit a Moonsault onto Sikoa in the ring. Hikuleo then showed up and Chokeslammed Fatu onto the announce table. Solo Sikoa capitalized with the Samoan Spike to capture the United States Championship.

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Sikoa and Fatu in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
