Solo Sikoa captures WWE title at Night of Champions; major name finally debuts

Jacob Fatu defended the United States Championship against Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions. The Samoan Werewolf captured the title by defeating LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.

Ad

Sikoa started off the match in control and beat the United States Champion down in the corner of the ring. The action spilled out of the ring, and Fatu connected with a Flying Clothesline off the steel steps. Solo Sikoa battled back and hit the champion with a Uranage on the ring apron.

Jacob Fatu climbed to the top rope and connected with a Swanton Bomb, but the challenger was able to kick out at two. JC Mateo ran down to the ring to distract the referee. Tonga Loa then made his return and planted the champion with a Spinning Neckbreaker.

Ad

Trending

Sikoa went for the cover after the interference, but Fatu managed to kick out. Jacob Fatu flipped onto Mateo and Loa outside the ring, and then hit a Moonsault onto Sikoa in the ring. Hikuleo then showed up and Chokeslammed Fatu onto the announce table. Solo Sikoa capitalized with the Samoan Spike to capture the United States Championship.

Expand Tweet

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Sikoa and Fatu in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!