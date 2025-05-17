  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Solo Sikoa
  • Solo Sikoa gets major props from WWE veteran for shockingly good SmackDown segment (Exclusive)

Solo Sikoa gets major props from WWE veteran for shockingly good SmackDown segment (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified May 17, 2025 06:42 GMT
Solo Sikoa kicked off this week
Solo Sikoa kicked off this week's episode of SmackDown [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently praised Solo Sikoa for his mic work. The star was heavily featured on this week's SmackDown.

Ad

Solo and the rest of his entourage kicked off SmackDown this week. The star spoke about how he and JC Mateo helped Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship. There were some tensions with the Samoan Werewolf but that was thrown to the side when LA Knight showed up and attacked JC.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained that Solo Sikoa has improved considerably over the last few months. He compared this week's promo to some of his early segments and felt that Solo has done some great work of late. The veteran writer noted that the Street Champ's mic work often went unnoticed, but he has done considerably well lately.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I gotta tell you, man, Solo is one of those guys that has improved leaps and bounds on the mic. He really, really has. When you go to some of his early promos, he's very, very comfortable on the mic now. I want to put that over." [From 3:45 onwards]

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

Solo Sikoa had a great outing on the blue brand, as he won his Money in the Bank qualifying match. He defeated Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix with some help from JC to punch his ticket into the ladder match.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications