Solo Sikoa gets major props from WWE veteran for shockingly good SmackDown segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently praised Solo Sikoa for his mic work. The star was heavily featured on this week's SmackDown.

Solo and the rest of his entourage kicked off SmackDown this week. The star spoke about how he and JC Mateo helped Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship. There were some tensions with the Samoan Werewolf but that was thrown to the side when LA Knight showed up and attacked JC.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained that Solo Sikoa has improved considerably over the last few months. He compared this week's promo to some of his early segments and felt that Solo has done some great work of late. The veteran writer noted that the Street Champ's mic work often went unnoticed, but he has done considerably well lately.

"I gotta tell you, man, Solo is one of those guys that has improved leaps and bounds on the mic. He really, really has. When you go to some of his early promos, he's very, very comfortable on the mic now. I want to put that over." [From 3:45 onwards]

Solo Sikoa had a great outing on the blue brand, as he won his Money in the Bank qualifying match. He defeated Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix with some help from JC to punch his ticket into the ladder match.

